FC Barcelona News: 8 May 2022; Ansu Fati scores in Betis win, Azpilicueta deal agreed

Barça striker Ansu Fati only needs one minute to score a goal | Sport

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati came on in the 74th minute against Real Betis and in the 75th opened the scoring with just his second touch of the football.

Alemany: Gavi wants to stay and Barcelona are working on it | Marca

Mateu Alemany has said midfielder Gavi wants to stay at the club and the club are working hard “so that he can stay at Barcelona for many years.”

Barcelona perform guard of honour | Marca

Barcelona performed a guard of honor for Real Betis before kick-off at the Benito Villamarin to congratulate los Verdiblancos on their Copa del Rey win.

Xavi aiming for second place finish in La Liga | Football Espana

Xavi spoke out after Barcelona’s win over Real Betis and is happy to have secured a top-four spot in La Liga but wants now to finish the campaign in second place.

Martin Braithwaite’s salary is making a Barcelona exit difficult | Sport

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has attracted interest ahead of the summer transfer window but his annual salary of €4 million is putting off potential admirers.

Barcelona agree contract terms with Cesar Azpilicueta | Football Espana

Barcelona have agreed a two-year deal, with the option for one more, with Cesar Azpilicueta, according to AS. The defender will earn €13 million a season at Barca.