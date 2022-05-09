Eric Garcia praises ‘magic’ Ansu Fati after Barcelona beat Betis

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia was full of praise for his good friend and team-mate Ansu Fati after the teenager scored in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Real Betis.

Eric shared his thoughts on the striker after the match and is hoping, along with the rest of the Barcelona support, that Fati can now enjoy and injury-free run.

“Ansu is one of these players that are born with that talent and that magic,” he said. “Let’s hope that the injuries respect him, because in 20 minutes he’s demonstrated how he can help this team.”

The center-back also spoke about the arrival of Xavi and how the team are now aiming to finish second after securing Champions League football for next season.

“When Xavi arrived we were in a complicated situation,” he added. “All of us here want the best for the club, because we feel the colors and we knew that we couldn’t stay out of the Champions League. The first objective was being in the Champions League and now second place is still there, that is to say, staying in second place. “It was a difficult away game, because they are a great team and it was the first game in front of their fans after winning the Copa del Rey. The goal they scored two minutes after we got ahead he has hurt us, but the team has responded well. Against Cadiz and Rayo we did not have the luck that is needed.” Source | Sport

Eric was back in the starting XI against Real Betis, alongside Ronald Araujo, with Gerard Pique out through injury once again and should start again on Tuesday against Celta.