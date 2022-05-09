When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Celta de Vigo - FC Barcelona

After confirming a Champions League place against Betis, Barça now host Celta as they look to secure the final mission of the season, a place in the Spanish Super Cup. It's a 9.30pm CEST kick-off local time, and this page will help you to work out what time that will be where you are in the world.

Rayo Vallecano 1-6 FC Barcelona: The greatest start ever - FC Barcelona

A 29th league win beats Levante's record dating back to the 2000/01 season, and it comes despite major complications from the 10th minute

Barcelona's summer plans with Memphis Depay & Aubameyang - SPORT

Barcelona are working on their plans for next season and there could be changes in attack. They want to sign a top striker, with Robert Lewandowski the favourite, and move on other players. Memphis Depay is likely to leave, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a January signing, is set to stay.

The money Barça make through Champions League qualification - SPORT

Barcelona's win at Real Betis was important on a financial level as they secured their place in next season's Champions League. Jordi Alba's stoppage time winner means Barça will be among Europe's elite once again when the competition kicks off in September and not in the Europa League, which means more money.

Barcelona four clear of second as Sevilla drop points vs. Villarreal - SPORT

Barcelona beat Real Betis 2-1 on Saturday to secure their place in next season's Champions League and their hopes of finishing in the top two -- and qualifying for the Spanish Supercopa -- were then further boosted on Sunday.

Gerrard confirms Aston Villa want to keep Barça's Philippe Coutinho - SPORT

Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard confirmed the Premier League club want to keep on loan Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho next season. Coutinho, 29, joined Villa in January and the English side have an option to make the deal permanent for €40 million in the summer.