Pedri hints at new Barcelona shirt number?

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has dropped a hint that he could be set for a new number in time for next season.

The Spain international currently wears the No. 16 but has announced he’s launching a new website with the domain name “pedrigonzalez8.es.”

Of course the suggestion is that this means Pedri will wear the No. 8 next season and take over from Dani Alves who currently has the number.

Pedri anuncia estreno de su nueva web, con un “8”. Tendremos nuevo dorsal del canario? #Barça @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/ej10jGMF2y — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 9, 2022

Alves has said in a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo that he knows Pedri likes the No. 8 and explained “if he wants it he can take it.”

The offer did come with a warning from the Brazilian though. He told Pedri that he must “defend it well, because this shirt has been worn by great people, very special people, especially for me, like Iniesta or Hristo… they are people who have done a lot for this club.”

Pedri does seem destined to wear the No. 8 shirt at some point, particularly as it previously belonged to Andres Iniesta, a player the youngster has only admitted he idolized so much he even wanted his haircut.