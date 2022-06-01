‘He has the skills’ - Raphinha backed to shine if he moves to Barcelona

Raphinha continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona and has been backed to shine if he does secure a summer transfer to the Camp Nou.

Leeds United team-mate Diego Llorente has been asked about the Brazil international and thinks the forward would be able to impress at a top team.

“He’s a player who is a typical winger with an edge, which is becoming more and more difficult to find,” he said. “He’s not afraid to face the opponent again and again. He has a lot of skills. Because of the style of the Premier League, where there is more space than the Spanish League, he stands out a lot. I am very grateful for his work and professionalism. “Of course, he has the skills to do it (shine for Barcelona), then all parties must understand each other to benefit all of us. But I see his qualities for a top club.” Source | Sport

Llorente is currently with the Spain squad for Nations League fixtures against Czech Republic, Portugal and Switzerland after being called up as cover for the injured Aymeric Laporte.