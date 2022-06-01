Raphinha transfer to Barcelona could break down over cost - report

FC Barcelona could be balking over the price tag affixed to Leeds winger Raphinha. The forward has interested the Catalans for a long time, but his price has risen as Leeds escaped relegation. Should they had gone down, there would have been a clause to buy him for 25 million euro. Instead, Leeds are asking for 55 million.

Raphinha has Barcelona as priority since February… but the deal is still not close to be completed between clubs #FCB



Leeds have no intention to accept less than €55m - not payable in many installments/years. It’s up to Barça, while other clubs are now joining the race too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2022

In addition, Leeds want all the money at once, and not in installments or over a period of years. The player wants to join, but it’s up to Barcelona to see if they want to spend the money.

Right now, it seems that they are moving on over the cost of the player.

Se desploma el interés culé por Raphinha:



El Barça lleva varios meses ausente.



Que el Leeds no haya descendido complica el fichaje. Ya no hay cláusula de 25M y los ingleses piden 55M más variables.



No está descartado, pero es menos prioritario. pic.twitter.com/Bf0P1rf1ib — Relevo (@relevo) May 31, 2022

While Barcelona have not ruled out the signing, they are moving away from seeing his signing as a priority. Another Premier League club might have the financial muscle to pull the transfer off, instead.

The player himself is said to want to go somewhere that offers regular playing time as he tries to make his case to go to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.