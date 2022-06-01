 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raphinha transfer to Barcelona could break down over cost - report

Leeds want a lot of money, and Barcelona could look elsewhere

By Luis Mazariegos
Brentford v Leeds United - Premier League Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

FC Barcelona could be balking over the price tag affixed to Leeds winger Raphinha. The forward has interested the Catalans for a long time, but his price has risen as Leeds escaped relegation. Should they had gone down, there would have been a clause to buy him for 25 million euro. Instead, Leeds are asking for 55 million.

In addition, Leeds want all the money at once, and not in installments or over a period of years. The player wants to join, but it’s up to Barcelona to see if they want to spend the money.

Right now, it seems that they are moving on over the cost of the player.

While Barcelona have not ruled out the signing, they are moving away from seeing his signing as a priority. Another Premier League club might have the financial muscle to pull the transfer off, instead.

The player himself is said to want to go somewhere that offers regular playing time as he tries to make his case to go to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

