Pedri and Ansu, a duo for the future - FC Barcelona

The two 19 year olds have featured in just 13 matches from 107 over the last two seasons but they are destined to be key partnership in the coming years

The international schedule - FC Barcelona

The club season might be over but several of the FC Barcelona have international commitments before they begin their summer break

Braithwaite insists he is not considering a Barcelona exit - SPORT

Martin Braithwaite has insisted once again that he is not considering leaving Barcelona this summer. The Danish striker has analysed his future while with his national team.

Laporta snaps back at Tebas: Stop talking about Barcelona - SPORT

Joan Laporta is fed up by Javier Tebas' constant comments on Barcelona and decided to come out and respond to the LaLiga president after his latest quotes on Tuesday.

Koulibaly communicates desire to leave Napoli with Barça waiting - SPORT

Kaildou Koulibaly feels his time at Napoli has come to an end and has told the Italian club of his desire to leave this summer with one year to run on his contract.

Barça will bring in 740 million euros to be able to make signings - SPORT

After the board meeting on Tuesday, Barcelona confirmed the news advanced by SPORT on Sunday. The board of directors have called an extraordinary assembly for June 16 to vote on several financial operations that are on the table.

Barça call extraordinary assembly to vote on sale of club assets - SPORT

Barcelona's board of directors, headed by president Joan Laporta, met in La Jonquera on Tuesday to discuss the financial operations the club are working on.

De Jong reiterates desire to stay at Barça despite Man Utd interest - SPORT

Reports earlier this summer suggested De Jong was close to signing for United with Barca open to selling the Dutch midfielder in order to raise funds to invest elsewhere.

Barcelona alert to Ben Yedder option if Lewandowski deal doesn't work - SPORT

Per L’Equipe, Barcelona are staying alert to Wissam Ben Yedder’s situation. The Monaco forward has 32 goals and 7 assists in 57 games this season.

Key Xavi and Laporta meeting over signings this week - SPORT

Xavi and Barcelona president Joan Laporta will meet in the coming hours, to discuss transfers. On the table are eight moves the coach has asked for and the list of 10-12 players out that he wants.

Robert Lewandowski wants future resolved in a fortnight - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski wants to come to Barcelona and he wants it to happen quickly. The Polish forward is hoping to have the matter resolved within a fortnight.

Xavi has spoken with Ruben Neves over Barça switch - SPORT

Xavi’s involvement in the planning of signings is total. The coach is conscious of the economic difficulties Barcelona are going through and knows what he can bring to the table could be crucial to convince players and make deals slightly cheaper.