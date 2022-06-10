Luis Enrique: I don’t think anyone can say they don’t like Gavi

Spain boss Luis Enrique was full of praise for Gavi yet again after Barcelona’s 17-year-old midfielder shone once more for the national team.

The teenager enjoyed himself against Switzerland and really caught the eye with a moment of magic during Thursday’s 1-0 win in the Nations League in Geneva.

Gavi has now started every senior international for Spain since making his debut and Lucho made it clear he’s not thinking about leaving him out of the team.

“Gavi? I don’t know what we can expect from him. That he continues to be as he is, a boy , a teenager rather... with a personality to play football that no one doubts,” he said. “I don’t think anyone can say they don’t like Gavi. Only three players have played all three games, which is rare for me. I think Gavi could play 16 games in a row.”

The youngster played 73 minutes of the game, which was won by Pablo Sarabia’s goal, while Barca team-mates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Ferran Torres played all 90 minutes.