Barcelona get Gavi's contract renewal back on track after hiccup - SPORT

Joan Laporta's comments at the end of May provoked fear that Gavi could leave Barcelona. But according to Xavi Campos on Catalunya Radio, the Barça president and the player's agent Ivan de la Peña have got things back on track.

Barcelona take note as Man City forward Sterling back on the market - SPORT

Raheem Sterling could be one of the big movers this summer. Manchester City's signings of Erling Haaland and Julián Álvarez, coupled with the arrival of Jack Grealish last summer, have made his position at the club unclear.

Barcelona, Juve or Man City: Where does Ilkay Gundogan's future lie? - SPORT

Ilkay Gundogan is in no rush to renew his Manchester City contract. At 31 and with a deal until 2023, the German midfielder knows this is his last chance to try his luck at another top-level club and he needs to play regularly before the World Cup at the end of the year.

The three names Mendes put on the table in his meeting with Barcelona - SPORT

The meeting between super agent Jorge Mendes and Barcelona's board on Wednesday served many purposes. Mendes represents many players inside and outside of Barça and many names were talked about.

Barcelona and Sporting closing in on loan agreement for Trincao - SPORT

Wednesday's meeting between agent Jorge Mendes and the Barcelona hierarchy, including president Joan Laporta, served to talk about Francisco Trincao's future.

Sergi Roberto's new Barça deal revealed as player takes big pay cut - SPORT

Sergi Roberto will sign a one-year contract extension with Barcelona on Friday, keeping him at Camp Nou until June 30, 2023.

'Thanks, Lewandowski:' Barcelona grateful for striker's public comments - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski could not be doing much more to force a move away from Bayern Munich this summer to Barcelona. The Polish striker, who scored in his country's 6-1 loss to Belgium on Thursday, has made it clear that his time with the German club is up and now he's only thinking of leading Xavi Hernandez's Camp Nou project.

Exclusive with Barcelona VP Romeu: We need €500 million to save the club - SPORT

Barcelona remain in crisis. On June 16, they will hold a General Assembly for members to vote on two issues "to be able to bring the club back from the dead," as explained by vice president for finance Eduard Romeu in an interview with Diario Sport.