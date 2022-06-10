OFFICIAL: Sergi Roberto signs new Barcelona contract until 2023

Sergi Roberto has finally signed a new one-year contract extension at Barcelona to end months of speculation about his future.

Barcelona confirmed the news and a few details of the deal in an official statement:

“FC Barcelona and the player Sergi Roberto have reached an agreement to extend his contract until 30 June 2023. The player’s buy out clause will be set at 400 million euros.”

It’s been reported that Roberto has taken a 60% pay cut in order to continue at the club where he has been since he was 14 years old.

Roberto is coming off the back of a tricky campaign where he missed large chunks of the season through injury and only played 12 times in all competitions.

The versatile star spoke about how he’s feeling to Barca TV.

“I’m very happy to continue one more year here at the club of my life. I’ve been here since I was 14 years old. So, having this extra year is very important for more especially after the last two years when I’ve had quite a lot of physical problems,” he said. “I’ve not been 100% and I’ve not been able to play how I know and how I enjoy playing. This year is an extra opportunity for me to get back to enjoy playing, with the new coach and I’m sure it will work out really well. “I came here when i was 14, I turned 30 last year, so I’ve been here for 16 years. It’s been a dream since I was a child to be at this club. Like I said I hope I can start enjoying it again this season more than the last few. So, bring back a bit of joy, especially to the fans who have always been by our side in the most complicated moments. “I think it will be a really good season. We need to be more united than ever, we know the situation the club is in, we need to keep pushing, keep working.”

The 30-year-old will be hoping to play more regularly in 2022-23 but will face stiff competition for a place whether it’s in midfield or in defense.