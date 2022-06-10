Van der Vaart explains why Frenkie de Jong ‘is so good’ for the Netherlands

Early chitter-chatter between Manchester United and Barcelona in regards to Frenkie de Jong hasn’t made much progress with the clubs reportedly still quite far apart on transfer cost. United are only around £45m plus add ons and Barcelona reportedly want around £70m.

That hasn’t stopped the considering from outside parties on whether or not Frenkie should even consider moving to Old Trafford. Rafael van der Vaart has been talking and explained why the midfielder has looked more impressive for the Netherlands.

“I will explain to you why Frenkie is so good at the national team, because he’s the only midfielder with these type of qualities here and he does what he wants. At Barça there is Pedri.. Gavi.. Busquets.. and so on. All of a sudden he starts adjusting again,” he said.

Van der Vaart then went on to urge De Jong to make the move to the Premier League, a competition he knows well having spent two years at Tottenham.

“That transfer would be ideal. There is a coach who knows exactly what he can and cannot do. ‘If he had to choose today, I would go to United if I were him,” he said. “At Manchester United it will be just like at the national team, being the only one with his type of qualities. I would move to Manchester United if I was him, just do it! “The Premier League is a heaven for midfielders. Everyone says ‘it’s quick!’ but it only looks like a fast paced game because players lose the ball a lot there. Just look at Bergkamp, you can enjoy yourself there. I enjoyed myself there too.” Van der Vaart | Source

De Jong has made it clear he’s not really interested in a move away from Barcelona, but the latest speculation suggests he might be starting to come around to the idea.