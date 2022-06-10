Barcelona announce friendlies against Real Madrid and Juventus for United States tour

Barcelona have announced two friendlies against Real Madrid and Juventus which will complete their preseason tour of the United States in the final two weeks of July.

Barça had already confirmed friendlies against Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer and now will face two European giants in America as well. El Clásico will be played on July 23 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the meeting with Juventus takes place three days later at the legendary Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

This will be the first time Barça play preseason games outside of Europe since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we can expect plenty of fresh faces in Xavi Hernández’s squad with several players rumored to both join and leave the club over the next few weeks.

The last preseason friendly yet to be formally announced is the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy, the annual Camp Nou opener which usually takes place a week before the first La Liga game of the season in August.

But Barça’s US tour is set, and this is the full schedule:

Inter Miami vs Barcelona — July 19, DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Barcelona vs Real Madrid — July 23, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Barcelona vs Juventus — July 26, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas

New York Red Bulls vs Barcelona — July 30, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey