FC Barcelona to complete US Tour with games against Real Madrid and Juventus - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona now knows is full schedule of games included in this July's Barça in the US: Summer Tour 2022. In addition to friendlies already announced against Inter Miami FC on July 19 and the New York Red Bulls on July 30, Xavi Hernández will also be preparing for the forthcoming season with games against Real Madrid on July 23 in Las Vegas and Juventus on July 26 in Dallas.

Sergi Roberto, new contract until 2023 - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and the player Sergi Roberto have reached an agreement to extend his contract until 30 June 2023. The player's buy out clause will be set at 400 million euros.

Barcelona to strengthen their attack with the signing Madrid's Geyse - SPORT

Barcelona have chosen the forward who will strengthen their attack next season: Brazil international Geyse Ferreira, who was the top scorer in the Primera Division this season along with Asisat Oshoala.

Barcelona make signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves a priority - SPORT

Barcelona will do everything possible to sign Ruben Neves in the coming weeks. That's what the club told Jorge Mendes in Wednesday's meeting, the midfielder's agent.

Still differences between Gavi and Barça after Friday's latest meeting - SPORT

Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, 'Gavi', and Barcelona are obliged to come to an understanding. The young midfielder wants to stay at the club and the club don't want to lose one of the most promising players in the world.

De Jong says OK to Manchester United deal as Barcelona exit moves closer - SPORT

The big transfer that Barcelona hope to do before June 30 is closer to being resolved. Frenkie de Jong is now closer to signing for Manchester United after giving the green light to the deal after weeks of doubts.

Sergiño Dest's future is linked to Barcelona's pursuit of Brazilian Dodo - SPORT

Outgoings will condition incomings at Barcelona this summer. That will also be the case at right-back, where Barça want to, as revealed by SPORT, sign Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian defender Dodo. Everything depends on Sergiño Dest, who Barça have put on the market to make money.

Bernardo Silva on Barça links: We'll see what happens when the season ends - SPORT

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva said he cannot comment on speculation he will sign for Barcelona this summer after another sublime performance for Portugal.