Luis Enrique offers Ansu Fati update ahead of Spain’s clash with Czech Republic

Ansu Fati has not played a single minutes for Spain during June’s Nations League fixtures but could get some playing time on Sunday against the Czech Republic.

Coach Luis Enrique offered an update on the Barcelona teenager before the game at his pre-match presser and said the striker is looking in good shape.

“I think I’m going to refer to my reply when we called him up after not playing as a starter for his club,” he said. “I said that we wanted to motivate him and include him in the dynamic, see what he can do with and without the ball. “I wanted to see him in training with the national team and see his level. After seeing him, I am pleasantly optimistic. The injury is recovered but so far I haven’t seen him at the level I want. “He could play, be a substitute, come out in the second half, depending on the needs of the team. That is already positive. I have seen him better in terms of confidence. He is a recovered player and we have treated him as such. “I have no doubt that he will return to his level. He is a unique player. You don’t have to be in a hurry with the youngsters. Ansu is coming off a very difficult year.”

Spain head into the game off the back of a 1-0 win over Switzerland last time out and meet the Czech Republic just a week after the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in Prague.