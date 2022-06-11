Barcelona president Joan Laporta offers update on Gavi and Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona president Joan Laporta offered an update on Gavi’s future on Saturday and said the club are close to sealing the midfielder’s new contract.

The 17-year-old is expected to put pen to paper on a new five-year deal shortly that will include a buyout clause set at €1 billion.

“We’re optimistic because we want Gavi to stay at Barcelona,” he said. “We are very excited about him staying, he’s from our academy. The player and his agent, who we know, also want to stay at Barcelona. “We are very close to reaching an agreement.”

Laporta also confirmed there was still no news from Ousmane Dembele who is out of contract in a matter of weeks and able to leave on a free transfer.

“Dembele has an offer to stay, but we have no news that he’s accepted it,” he added. “We haven’t had a reply from him.”

Next week should be an interesting one for Barcelona with members set to vote on a couple of measures that could give the club a reported cash injection of €700 million.

Here’s what Laporta had to stay about the issue:

“We’re working to turn Barcelona’s finances around,” he said. “If, next Thursday, members approve [our proposals], we’ll have good news and we’ll clean up our finances sooner than expected. “Amongst other things, we’ll be able to strengthen the professional teams and regain a degree of normality. The club was in a critical condition.” Source | Marca

If the vote does go through it could allow Barcelona to make new signings before the 2022-23 season and could also put an end to the Frenkie de Jong exit rumors.