Jordi Alba hits back at rumors Barcelona captains will refuse more paycuts

Jordi Alba has hit back at recent rumors the Barcelona captains are unwilling to take further paycuts at the club which are needed to assist the Catalans’ tricky financial position.

Captain Sergio Busquets has already addressed the speculation, saying he has not been asked by Barcelona to reduce his wage further yet and wasn’t too happy to hear about the news from the press.

Alba has also been asked about the speculation and made it clear the captains are always willing to help Barcelona however they can.

“There’s no need to doubt the commitment of the captains, we know the situation the club is going through. I can’t control what is not within my reach or what the press says,” he said. “We are here to help. The four captains will do it. That is the line, we have always been committed to Barça.”

The left-back also spoke further about the current financial issues surrounding the club and was optimistic Barca can turn things around.

“It’s the situation we’re in. Everything isn’t always going to be rosy. I’m sure we’re going to get out of this,” he said. “That is the idea that the club has. I would like us to be able to sign many players and for the situation to be great, but the situation is what it is. We have to be more united than ever.”

Alba could find he has a rival for his place next season if Barca can make some signings this summer. One of the club’s priorities is thought to be bringing in another defender to provide competition and back-up to Alba at left-back.