The 2022 tour of the USA in detail - FC Barcelona

The four games for FC Barcelona in the USA against Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus and the New York Red Bulls now confirmed in the month of July. The last time Barça visited North America was back in 2019 under coach Ernesto Valverde when they faced Italian side Napoli on two occasions, once in Miami and then in Ann Arbor in Michigan.

Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona: Total commitment - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski is the player Barcelona have chosen to lead their attack for next season. The club are working on a deal with Bayern Munich. They have convinced the striker totally.

Joan Laporta: We are close to reaching an agreement with Gavi - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Gavi’s contract renewal is close. “We are close to reaching an agreement with Gavi,” he explained during a meeting with the Asturias and Cantabria fan clubs.

Jordi Alba said he will help Barcelona over salary cuts - SPORT

Jordi Alba spoke in a press conference ahead of Spain’s game against the Czech Republic. He was asked about taking a salary cut at Barcelona to help the club.

Man United close to signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong could become the third player to leave Barcelona this summer after Philippe Coutinho and Ferran Jutgla. According to the Daily Star, Man United are optimistic they will sign the Dutch midfielder.

Van der Vaart: If I was Frenkie, I'd go to Manchester United - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong seems increasingly close to a departure. Man United’s interest has grown and Barcelona are negotiating with them. In his homeland, his future is a hot topic. Rafael van der Vaart, now a commentator on Ziggo Zport Voetbal, spoke about it.

Marseille could be the Miralem Pjanic exit route - SPORT

Miralem Pjanic’s loan at Besiktas ends on June 30, but his future does not lie at Camp Nou. The former Juventus midfielder is not in Xavi’s plans and Barcelona are working on finding him a move away.