Frenkie de Jong responds to question about possible Manchester United move

Frenkie de Jong has given his first comments surrounding a possible move to Manchester United, although they were noncommittal.

The FC Barcelona midfielder is under intense speculation about a possible transfer. He’s playing in the UEFA Nations League for the Netherlands now, and it was after a 2-2 draw with Poland that he answered the question.

The interviewer asked, “Are you trading the beaches of Catalonia for the cold of Manchester?”

De Jong laughed and tried searching for what to say.

“No— I think— Well—,” he began.

“I can’t, I can’t say anything,” he finally said.

De Jong publicly asked about the possible transfer to Barcelona.



In context, his response seems like he's searching for what to say at first.



"No-- I think-- Well-- I can't say anything."pic.twitter.com/HMRZ80bDTk — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) June 12, 2022

While the response doesn’t tip his hand one way or the other that much, it does give us some insight.

First of all, in case you still doubted it, the transfer is a real possibility, not just paper talk. Secondly, it seems that the player is considering both options. Barcelona fans who want him to stay will cling to the fact that he began by saying “no.” Meanwhile, United fans eager to see him come will be optimistic that he did not firmly turn down the possibility of a move.

We now will have to wait to see what happens next, and if he expands on his comments at any point.