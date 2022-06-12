Barcelona interested in Juventus target Nahuel Molina - report

FC Barcelona maintain some interest in Udinese right-back Nahuel Molina, who is also a target for Juventus, Atlético Madrid, and Arsenal. However, it is understood that the bianconeri are the favorites to land his signature, according to rumors.

Molina, a product of the Boca Juniors youth academy in Argentina, has seen his star rise as he has completed two good seasons with Udinese and become a key part for his home country, winning two international trophies in the process.

This past season was considered a breakthrough and Udinese are asking for around 30 million euros for his signature. He scored eight goals and assisted five more in 37 matches last season at club level, and started and won the Finalissima for Argentina in a 3-0 win over Italy at the beginning of this month.

Juventus continue to be the favorites to get him, but other teams may make moves as well.