FC Barcelona international diary - FC Barcelona

Eric Garcia played all 90 minutes with Gavi, Jordi Alba, Ferran Torres and Sergio Busquets also figuring in the win for Luis Enrique’s team thanks to goals from Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia.

Gemma Font staying until 2024 - FC Barcelona

Gemma Font has renewed her contract with FC Barcelona until 30 June 2024. The goalkeeper’s contract was about to expire, but she is now here for two more years, as confirmed when she put pen to paper in the company of president Joan Laporta and director Xavier Puig at the Camp Nou.

Ana Crnogorčević to stay until 2024 - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with women’s footballer Ana Crnogorčević to stay at the club until 30 June 2024. As the Swiss star is currently away on international duty preparing for the European Championship in England, she won’t be putting pen to paper until her schedule allows.

Ousmane Dembele: Silence and holiday in paradise - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele’s future is on the line. We don’t know where he will be next season. But we do know what he is doing right now. He’s on holiday. The French forward posted pictures on his social networks of him cycling and walking in a luxurious resort.

There's a future! The Juvenil players rising to Barça B - SPORT

Barcelona B is used to breaking youthful records and next season the squad is going to be younger than ever. There are two reasons. One, the older players are not being renewed, in the case of Arnau Comas, Lucas de Vega or Jandro, and two, the younger ones are.

Barça and Madrid, two young midfields that could define the next decade - SPORT

Gavi and Aurelien Tchouameni are two of the names ringing out most loudly at the end of the 2021-22 season. Gavi is shining for Spain and negotiating a new deal with Barcelona, while the Frenchman has penned a contract with Real Madrid and playing for the France national team.

In England they see Ousmane Dembele very close to a Chelsea switch - SPORT

Joan Laporta’s comments about Ousmane Dembele’s future have not gone unnoticed in England. The president said that Dembele has an offer on the table but has not responded to it. The English media have interpreted this as a further step towards Chelsea from the Borussia Dortmund man.

Napoli reopen the idea of renewing Koulibaly amid Barça interest - SPORT

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is a target. However Barcelona’s financial difficulties mean that a potential deal could be hard. The Senegalese defender is prepared to wait without creating any conflict with Napoli.

Bayern's petition to Lewandowski to calm the situation - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski is pressing Bayern to let him leave for Barcelona, showing absolute commitment to the move with his comments in public about ending his time at the Allianz Arena. The club are not happy with his attitude.

A new option appears at right-back for FC Barcelona - SPORT

The right-back position is one of the unknowns at Barcelona. No player has convinced there for Xavi and the club are working on their options. Cesar Azpilicueta is the priority but Chelsea aren’t making it easy for him to leave.

Mirror: How Ten Hag convinced Frenkie de Jong to sign for Man United - SPORT

When the season ended, Frenkie de Jong was certain he did not want to leave clubs this summer. The Dutch midfielder said he was proud of being a Barca player and wanted to stay. But there were a lot of rumours that he would sign for Man United.

Doubts about the future of a Gerard Pique who dances alone - SPORT

Doubts and questions are appearing around a Gerard Pique who dances alone. His life is agitated - breaking up with long-term partner Shakira - and his sporting future is uncertain.