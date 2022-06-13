Barcelona’s Gavi is ‘an erupting volcano,’ says Spain boss Luis Enrique

Spain boss Luis Enrique had more praise for Gavi after the Barcelona midfielder put in another impressive cameo for the national team on Sunday.

The 17-year-old came on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Czech Republic and caught the eye with a brilliant turn and run and a hand in the second goal.

Lucho’s been happy to praise Gavi throughout Spain’s recent Nations League fixtures in June and was at it again after the win.

He told TVE, “He’s an erupting volcano. It is very difficult not to fall in love with Gavi. Today he came out and he was different. Any fan wants to see him play.”

The Spain boss also took time out to defend Eric Garcia who has come in for criticism for his performances for club and country this season.

Lucho described the 21-year-old as “imperial” and the stats show how impressive he was in possession against the Czechs.

133 - No player has attempted more passes in a single UEFA Nations League 2022/23 match than Eric Garcia against Czech Republic , completing 96.2% of them (128 out of 133). Start. pic.twitter.com/scYEnxU2YI — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 12, 2022

Barcelona trio Sergio Busquets, Ferran Torres, and Jordi Alba also featured for Spain against the Czech Republic, although there were no minutes once again for Ansu Fati who stayed on the bench.

Sunday’s match was Spain’s final Nations League fixture during this current international run which means the players can now finally take a well-deserved break after another long campaign.