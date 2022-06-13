Barcelona announce first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2022-23 season

Barcelona have announced details of another pre-season friendly match ahead of the 2022-23 campaign which will be the team’s first game before they head off to the United States.

The Catalan giants will take on Unió Esportiva Olot on July 13 at the Olot Municipal Stadium, with a 7pm CET kick-off time. The game will be the first chance to catch the players in action ahead of the new campaign.

Olot have just been promoted to the Segunda RFEF. The Garrotxins beat Girona B in the regional final of the play-offs and then secured their promotion by beating the CD Tenerife youth team 1-0.

Barcelona have already confirmed players are due back on July 4 after their summer break for medical checks. The team will then start pre-season training to get ready for their first game versus Olot.

Xavi’s side then head off to the United States for games against Inter Miami (July 19), Real Madrid (July 23), Juventus (July 26) and the New York Red Bulls (July 30).