Barcelona B captain Arnau Comas to leave on free transfer - report

Barcelona B captain Arnau Comas is expected to leave the Camp Nou this summer on a free transfer and head to Swiss side FC Basel.

The latest update comes from Relevo who reckon a deal is close after the Catalans opted not to extend the defender’s contract. Barca will instead ask for a percentage of any future sale in the deal.

Comas has been at Barca since 2010 but hasn’t managed to force his way into the first team and will now look for a challenge elsewhere.

The 22-year-old follows Ferran Jutgla out of the exit door with Barcelona B looking set for plenty of changes for next season.

Santiago Ramos Mingo, Peque, Jandro Orellana and Lucas de Vega are also being tipped to leave the reserve team during the summer.

Sergi Barjuan is expected to continue as manager despite a fairly underwhelming campaign last time out that saw the team finish down in ninth place.