FC Barcelona to play first pre-season friendly against Olot on July 13 - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are to play their first 2022/23 pre-season friendly against Unió Esportiva Olot on July 13, coinciding with the La Garrotxa club's centenary year. The match will be played at the Olot Municipal Stadium, kickoff 7pm CEST.

Gavi's record breaking first season - FC Barcelona

Midfielder Gavi ended the season having made 47 appearances for the first team in a campaign in which his excellent performances saw him become a regular face in the starting line up. Furthermore, during the season Gavi set several records both with Barça and the Spanish national side.

FC Barcelona international diary - FC Barcelona

Denmark 2-0 Austria (UEFA Nations League Group A1): Barça striker Martin Braithwaite played the second half of the victory for the Danes which came courtesy of first half goals from Jonas Wind and Skov Olsen.

Xavi told Gerard Pique he does not count on him next season - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez had a meeting with Gerard Pique two weeks ago in which he told him he was needed for next season. The coach based his decision on Pique’s physical problems and his unprofessional conduct off the pitch.

Javier Tebas changes his mind: Barça are not bankrupt - SPORT

La Liga president Javier Tebas’s discourse has changed in recent days. The La Liga chief had said that Barcelona’s finances would stop them signing Robert Lewandowski but on ‘Desayunos de la APDV’ he changed his mind.

Man City and Liverpool still sniffing around Barça youngster Gavi - SPORT

Gavi’s future is still up in the air. The Barcelona midfielder is out of contract in 2023 and negotiations to extend his deal are still not complete. There is hope they will reach an agreement in the coming days, however.

Angel di Maria ready to turn down Juve with Barça and Benfica waiting - SPORT

After ending his contract with PSG, Angel Di Maria must decide his new club. At 34, the player thinks he can keep playing at he top level for a while longer. Juventus wanted him but ‘Fideo’ seems like he does not want to go Turin, and instead prefers to go back to Spain.

Barcelona start negotiations with club captains over further wage cuts - SPORT

Barcelona have a lot of issues to urgently sort out if they want to give Xavi Hernandez the bestp possible squad for the 22-23 campaign. One of those issues is the difficult task of getting the first-team captains to further reduce their salaries to help with the club's financial fair play problems.

The urgent issues Barça's Mateu Alemany must resolve before June 30 - SPORT

Time is passing by and the work is mounting up. At Camp Nou, there are a lot of files to be closed, many before June 30 to end the financial year in profit. Sporting director Mateu Alemany and his time have work to do.

Barça interested in Bernardo Silva and now know how much he will cost - SPORT

For the second summer running Barcelona are interested in Bernardo Silva. The Manchester City midfielder was close to leaving last year for around 70 million euros, but his fine season will see the Premier League club ask for more than 90 million this time around, according to The Mirror.