Koulibaly and Di Maria waiting for Barcelona - report

Barcelona are facing another crucial week with members set to vote on a couple of measures on Thursday that could reportedly bring in income of around $750m and kickstart the club’s summer rebuild.

Plenty of players have been linked with a move to the Camp Nou this summer and a couple in particular are waiting to see if a transfer is indeed viable.

Angel Di Maria is a free agent after leaving PSG and is prioritizing the Catalans over Juventus. Barca have been in touch with the winger and offered “hope” a deal can be done but the club can’t make a move just yet, according to Relevo.

Raphinha had been thought to be Barca’s first choice but the winger’s huge price tag means that Di Maria could be a more realistic short-term option for Xavi’s side.

Koulibaly is also crossing his fingers and hoping Barcelona can get into a position where they can try to bring the defender to the Camp Nou.

Diario Sport reckon Jules Kounde is Xavi’s first choice but if the Sevilla defender is unattainable then the Barca boss wants Koulibaly instead.

The Napoli star has some “very important offers” already but has “decided to freeze his future” until he has heard back from the Catalan giants.

Juventus, Chelsea and Paris Saint-German have apparently all been in touch with Koulibaly but the Senegal international wants to move to La Liga and play for Barca.