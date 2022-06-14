Barcelona show off Pique in training after rumors of Xavi talks

Barcelona have posted a video of defender Gerard Pique working hard in training during the off-season following rumors he’s been told he won’t be an automatic starter under Xavi next season.

Pique missed the end of the campaign with injury which is said to be one of the reasons why Xavi is not thought to be counting on the 35-year-old for next season.

Barca’s video suggests Pique’s recovery is going well.

There is no "offseason" pic.twitter.com/HQplCKNjGC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 14, 2022

The pre-preseason is in full swing pic.twitter.com/4euzBeNs3g — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 14, 2022

There has been more speculation about Pique and his future on Tuesday following the rumors that he may find himself largely on the bench in 2022-23.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Pique has promised Xavi that any personal issues are not going to be a problem next season and that he’s going to try and keep a low profile.

The 35-year-old is also thought to be determined to prove Xavi wrong and hopes to force his way back into the team.

MD also add that Pique is going to be working with a personal trainer at the Ciutat Esportiva thruoghout the summer to ensure he’s “100%” fit for the start of the new campaign.