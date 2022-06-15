FC Barcelona international diary - FC Barcelona

Netherlands 3-2 Wales (UEFA Nations League): A Gareth Bale penalty in injury time meant Holland looked to be heading for a draw in Amsterdam, but straight from the restart, Memphis scored in sensational fashion to earn a 3-2 win for the Dutch. The Barça striker had replaced Vincent Janssen in the 73rd minute and the goal moves him up to second in the all-time scoring charts for his country. Frenkie de Jong also featured, playing the full 90 minutes in midfield.

Pedri wins Goal of the Season - FC Barcelona

After already being named the MVP of the season, Pedri has won another online poll, this time the Goal of the Season. The one that users of the official FC Barcelona website granted the most votes was his beauty against Sevilla at Camp Nou.

2022 World Cup groups confirmed - FC Barcelona

The group stage for the 2022 World Cup was decided at the draw in Doha, Qatar, the country hosting the finals, although the exact identities of some of the 32 finalists had yet to be decided due to the need for certain playoff games to be completed.

Gerard Piqué and Sergi Roberto continue recoveries at Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

The season has ended at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, but that doesn’t mean that all activity has ended. For example, Gerard Piqué and Sergi Roberto have still been coming to the training ground to continue their recovery programmes from the injuries that meant they were unable to play some of the last games of the 2021/22 season.

Ousmane Dembele's decision on his future is imminent - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele is ready to take a final decision over his future after getting back from holiday. The player will evaluate the options on the table and make a definitive choice.

Pablo Torre will start with Barça B registration and the No 27 shirt - SPORT

Pablo Torre will sign his Barcelona contract under the watchful eye of Joan Laporta on Wednesday at Camp Nou. Vice-president Rafa Yuste and sporting director Mateu Alemany are also set to attend.

Matthijs de Ligt is an option on the market for Barcelona - SPORT

Matthijs de Ligt has not renewed with Juventus, who want to extend his deal until 2026. The Italian club are now thinking of selling the defender who has a contract until 2024, per Corriere dello Sport.

Joan Laporta says the Super League is still continuing forward - SPORT

Joan Laporta was in Geneva this week at the UN to officially present the alliance between Barcelona and UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

Gerard Pique working hard at Barcelona's training complex - SPORT

Barcelona published a post on social media, reading “Work does not stop at the training ground”. And that message was accompanied by a video of Gerard Pique working hard in the gym with a medicine ball.

The stern chat with Gerard Pique serves as a warning to all - SPORT

Gerard Pique’s chat with Barcelona also serves as a warning for the others. Although it may seem the message from the club is focused on the centre-back, everyone should take note.

Angel Di Maria is Barcelona's alternative to Leeds winger Raphinha - SPORT

Barcelona are seriously considering the signing of Angel Di Maria (34). The financial situation is forcing them to lower their expectations in terms of signings.

Manchester United threaten to end De Jong talks due to Barça demands - SPORT

Manchester United and Barcelona continue to negotiate the transfer of Frenkie de Jong but tension has emerged between the two clubs.

Arsenal interested in signing Barcelona's Brazilian goalkeeper Neto - SPORT

Barcelona are working hard on Operation Exit. Sporting director Mateui Alemany has intensified contact with half of Europe amid the immense challenge of placing as many as 10 players in new teams this summer, many with salaries impossible to pay except in the Premier League.

Midfielder Gavi will never activate €50 million release clause at Barça - SPORT

The week is here in which Gavi, possibly, will agree to sign a new deal with Barcelona with an increased pay packet. Recent talks have served to bring the two parties closer to an agreement, although Barça almost left it too long before presenting a new offer.

Pablo Torre to sign his Barcelona contract at Camp Nou on Wednesday - SPORT

Pablo Torre will sign his Barcelona contract at Camp Nou on Wednesday, linking him to the club for the next four years with a €100 million release clause.

Dembele rejects Barcelona's final offer with move to Chelsea nearing - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele appears to be living his final days as a Barcelona player. According to the journalist Santi Ovalle on the Cadena Ser show 'Qué t'hi jugues,' the French forward has rejected the last offer made by the Catalan club.