Barcelona to take on AS Roma in the Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona have announced they will take on AS Roma in the 2022 edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The traditional curtain-raiser will take place at the Camp Nou on August 6 and will see both the men’s and the women’s team in action.

Barca Femeni will kick off proceedings at 5.30pm local time. The men will follow on with kick-off scheduled for 9.00pm.

Roma head to the Camp Nou after a season where they finished sixth in the Serie A table but ended the campaign on a high by winning the Europa Conference League.

This is not the first time the Italians have played the Gamper Trophy. Roma also took part in 2015 when they were beaten 3-0 by Barcelona.

The fixture will obviously bring back a few bad memories for Barca fans of the Champions League exit in 2018 which was the last time the two sides met competitively.

Barca’s game against Roma will wrap up a pre-season that sees Xavi’s side also take on Olot, Real Madrid, Juventus, and the New York Red Bulls.

The first La Liga fixtures of the 2022-23 season are scheduled for the weekend of the 12 August.