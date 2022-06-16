Barcelona in ‘advanced negotiations’ for Jules Kounde - report

Barcelona are reportedly in “advanced negotiations” with Sevilla regarding a move for French center-back Jules Kounde.

Catalunya Radio are reporting the defender is a “priority” for Barcelona and could be achieved if the club vote to activate their “economic levers” on Thursday.

Barcelona are expected to pay around €55-60 million for Kounde and could also include a player in the transfer. There are several players mentioned including Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, or even Francisco Trincao.

Kounde is contracted to Sevilla until 2024 but there has been speculation about his future all season. Premier League side Chelsea have also been linked with Kounde but it’s been claimed he prefers a move to the Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Sevilla president Jose Castro has reacted to speculation about Kounde’s future amid rumors he will be sold this summer.

“It is possible [Jules Kounde will leave] but we don’t know if he will be sold or not,” he said. “This happened last year and he will only be sold if the offer is the one that the club deems enough and acceptable.”

The defender has just undergone surgery on a minor pelvic injury but is expected to be fit in time for the start of the 2022-23 La Liga season which is due to kick off on the weekend of August 12.