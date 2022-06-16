Dani Alves announces he is leaving FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Once a culer, always a culer. Dani Alves has announced he is leaving FC Barcelona via a post on his Instagram account. He thanked everyone for his experiences during his two stints representing the first team.

Pablo Torre is officially blaugrana - FC Barcelona

This Wednesday was Pablo Torre’s first day in blaugrana as he signed his contract with FC Barcelona and got to wear his new shirt in the Camp Nou for the first time. He has signed a contract until 30 June 2026, with a buyout clause of 100 million euros.

Five from FC Barcelona shortlisted for Golden Boy - FC Barcelona

As many as five FC Barcelona players appear among the 100 candidates for the Golden Boy award for 2022, namely Pedri, Gavi, Nico, Ansu Fati and Baldé. Tuttosport, the magazine that oversees the prize, announced the initial shortlist of the top 100 players under 21 years of age this Wednesday.

Memphis, one record after another - FC Barcelona

Memphis just can’t stop breaking records with his national team and can now be considered one of the greatest international goalscorers of all time. After surpassing Patrick Kluivert earlier this month to become Holland’s third highest goalscorer of all time thanks to a brace against Belgium, his last minute winner against Wales on Tuesday draws him level in second place with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

International break: How the FC Barcelona players performed - FC Barcelona

Another international break is over, this time in which ten different FC Barcelona players have been playing as many as four games each. Let’s have a look at how each of them fared:

Dani Alves's goodbye message to Barcelona fans - SPORT

As SPORT exclusively revealed, Barcelona have told Dani Alves he will not stay at the club for next season. A few hours later, the Brazilian said goodbye with an emotional video and message on social media.

Barcelona hope Gavi contract renewal can be agreed on Thursday - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta explained last week that the club and Gavi were close to agreeing on a new deal for the young midfielder, who currently has a year left on his contract.

Frenkie de Jong says he's at biggest club in the world, amid Man United interest - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong has spoken. The Dutch midfielder is in the middle of a great tug of war over his future, with Man United trying to sign him from Barcelona, but he has other ideas.

Jules Kounde salary the main stopping point for Barça move - SPORT

There’s no doubt Jules Kounde is the defender Xavi wants most for next season. The Barcelona coach considers his signing strategic and is pressing the club to do the deal, and speaking to the player directly.

Barcelona making a new offer for Lewandowski to convince Bayern - SPORT

Barcelona are still pushing to sign Robert Lewandowski. Bayern Munich did not accept their first offer and per Bild, Barcelona will make a new bid this week.

Trincao pressing Barcelona to accept Sporting Club offer - SPORT

Francisco Trincao wants to go back to the Portuguese league. And more concretely, to Sporting Lisbon. He is convinced he can find his best form again back home, the form that drew Barcelona into paying 31m euros for his signing.