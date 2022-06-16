Lieke Martens confirms Barcelona departure

Barcelona Femeni star Lieke Martens has confirmed she is leaving the club and has shared an emotional farewell message on social media.

Martens’s exit comes as no surprise and follows speculation she has angered her employees with her actions regarding her future.

The club had thought the Dutch star would sign a new contract but she will now leave on a free transfer and is expected to join PSG.

Here’s how Martens has signed off on Instagram.

“After five beautiful years at this fantastic club in this beautiful city I have decided to part ways with the club and start a new adventure. I came to FC Barcelona in a time that the club started an ambitious project to become a leader in the world of women’s football. We worked hard and I believe that we achieved the goals set 5 years ago. Winning the Champions League was an absolute highlight as well as winning the FIFA Worlds Best Player Award as a player of Barca,” she wrote. “However I consider my time at barca as my most precious achievement of the last five years and it’s been great to be part of this club’s history. It’s time for another adventure and I want to thank the club, coaches, fans and of course all my teammates that have supported me to become the player I am today. Thank you for all your support and love, all the best and see you all soon again.”

Martens leaves after 73 goals in 156 appearances for Barca and having won three league titles, the Copa de la Reina four times and the Champions League with the Catalan giants.