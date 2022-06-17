The Assembly approves the mechanisms to refloat the Club's finances by a clear majority - FC Barcelona

Delegate members place their trust in the Board of Directors and approve the cession of a minority stake in BLM and the TV rights with 88% and 87% of votes in favour respectively

FC Barcelona preseason decided - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona’s complete preseason schedule has been confirmed, with six different games to get ready for the start of official competitions in August.

Barça to face AS Roma in Gamper on August 6 - FC Barcelona

Last year, the FC Barcelona men’s and women’s teams made history by playing the first ever joint Joan Gamper Trophy. Juventus were the opposition on that occasion, and in 2022 the format is to be repeated, this time against another Italian club, AS Roma. The date has been set for August 6, with both Xavi Hernández’s and Jonatan Giráldez’s squads being presented to supporters as part of the proceedings.

Laporta defends Pique as Barça defender passes through tough moment - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta acknowledged that defender Gerard Pique is going through a tough moment but says he has the club's complete support.

Forward Lieke Martens confirms Barcelona exit ahead of PSG transfer - SPORT

Barcelona forward Lieke Martens has confirmed she will leave the Catalan club when her contract expires at the end of the month.

Barça close to Gavi renewal agreement after latest De la Peña meeting - SPORT

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany met again with Gavi's agent Ivan de la Peña at the club's training ground on Thursday.

Laporta confirms midfielder Gavi set to sign new Barcelona contract - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed during Thursday's general assembly that the club are close to agreeing on a new contract with midfielder Gavi.

Sevilla warn Barça they won't accept players in deal for Jules Kounde - SPORT

Sevilla have warned Barcelona they will not accept any players as makeweights to bring down the cost of a deal for defender Jules Kounde.

Bayern Munich reject Barcelona's second offer for Robert Lewandowski - SPORT

Negotiations between Barcelona and Bayern Munich over a deal for Robert Lewandowski are ongoing and will end in an agreement given both clubs know there is no going back.