Barcelona interested in bringing back Rafinha - report

FC Barcelona are interested in a Brazilian winger called Raphinha, who plays for Leeds. But are they also interested in another Brazilian winger with a similar name? We are talking about Rafinha, or Rafael Alcântara as it says on his birth certificate, the brother of Thiago and the son of FIFA World Cup winner Mazinho.

The 29-year-old played last season at Real Sociedad on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, and has received two caps from the Brazilian national team. He also played many years at Barcelona, having come up through La Masia.

He had a long association with Barcelona, including three loan spells, and while he had some success at the Camp Nou, notably being a rotation player for a treble-winning team and winning La Liga three times overall, he never quite established himself and left on a free transfer.

PSG still own his contract, but his market value is limited, and his deal is set to expire next year. Now, Barcelona could be seeing him as a possible signing to strengthen the squad. Perhaps a loan deal would be on the cards.

El Barça tendría interés en fichar a Di María o traer de vuelta a Rafinha.



¿Te gustaría verlos en el conjunto azulgrana? pic.twitter.com/C4kltjfXSp — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) June 17, 2022

Barcelona are in need of a winger as Ousmane Dembélé is likely to sign for another team. Raphinha - the one from Leeds - is the one the club thinks they need to fill the gap, although his price is an issue. Then, there is Angel Di María. The Argentine could be signed on a free transfer as a short term option.

Where does Rafinha fit in? Surely, he would be a backup and not trusted at this point to be a starting winger. Is there more to this rumor, or is he a poor fit for what the Catalans are looking for?