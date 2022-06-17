Barcelona and Manchester United around 20m apart on Frenkie de Jong - report

FC Barcelona and Manchester United are around €20 million apart in their valuations of Frenkie de Jong, as both sides continue to negotiate a possible transfer.

That’s according to a report from the English media which says that Barcelona want to at least recoup the €86m they spent to get him from Ajax three years ago.

However, United say they value the player at around €65m, according to the report.

It’s understood Barcelona see him as an asset, but not indispensable. That means they are willing to sell him - but only for the right price. Meanwhile, United identified him as a priority target. They want to upgrade their stagnant midfield and reunite him with his former Ajax coach, Erik ten Hag.

However, there are reports that United are already working on improving their bid in an effort to seal the deal - to €70 million, plus bonuses. Depending on what those bonuses are, the deal may be getting closer to fruition.

☎️ FRENKIE



El Manchester United sigue subiendo oferta : 70 + bonus por el holandés #mercato #Barça



El club sigue convencido que va a salir https://t.co/WxNODauUOJ — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) June 17, 2022

It’s said that Barcelona hope to invest the proceeds of the sale into a bid for Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.