Nuria Rábano, first new face for 2022/23 - FC Barcelona

Nuria Rábano is the first new signing to the FC Barcelona women’s team for 2022/23. The left back, whose contract with Real Sociedad has expired, signed for the blaugrana until 30 June 2024 in the president’s office at Camp Nou this Friday in the company of Joan Laporta and the director responsible for the section, Xavier Puig.

Barça Women to participate in this summer’s AMOS Women’s French Cup in Toulouse - FC Barcelona

Friendly tournament featuring teams such as Paris Saint-Germain Féminine and FC Bayern Munich to be played at the Ernest-Wallon stadium from August 16 to 19, with coverage on both Barça TV and Barça TV+

25 years since Carles Puyol's debut - FC Barcelona

Today marks a quarter of a century since Carles Puyol played the first of his 663 games for FC Barcelona. On 17 June 1997, the L’Hospitalet stadium was the venue for the Copa Catalunya final against CE Europa.

Official: Lieke Martens signs for PSG after end of Barcelona deal - SPORT

PSG have made the signing of Lieke Martens official. The former Barcelona Femeni forward, who published a statement saying goodbye on Instagram, has signed for the Parisian club until 2025. For now, Barcelona have not published any statement.

Sadio Mane deal pushing Lewandowski closer to Barça - SPORT

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is in Liverpool to seal the arrival of Sadio Mane on Friday. The latest bid almost reaches 40 million euros, based on 30 plus variables. Barcelona are paying attention because when the deal is done, Bayern will be ready to let Robert Lewandowski go to Barcelona.

Jorge Sampaoli's Marseille dream of Clement Lenglet - SPORT

Clement Lenglet is on Barcelona’s exit ramp and the most viable option is a loan without an obligatory buy option, with no transfer offers for him coming in. Lenglet wanted to stay but is seeing he won’t get minutes and he could go back to France for games and the chance to go to the World Cup.

Barcelona's shirt numbers will dance this summer - SPORT

That the board have a titanic job ahead of them is clear. Mateu Alemany won’t be pictured on a yacht in his beloved Balearic Isles. Or if he is, he’ll be on the phone. There are plenty of ins and outs to be done this summer.

What's the 'anti-Barça' law and how does it affect Gavi's contract renewal? - SPORT

Barcelona and Gavi are close to finalishing an agreement that will see the young midfielder extend his contract at Camp Nou until 2026.

Juventus give Di Maria an ultimatum with Barcelona waiting in the wings - SPORT

Angel Di Maria's future could be decided in the coming days. The winger's contract expires with Paris Saint-Germain on June 30 and he won't remain in France.

Barcelona negotiating a new contract with Memphis Depay until 2025 - SPORT

Memphis Depay could have a role to play in Barcelona's future. The club are negotiating a contract renewal until 2025 even though he remains on the market and could leave if a big offer arrives.

Adama Traore could replace Raphinha at Leeds - SPORT

Leeds United know it’s unlikely Raphinha will be playing at Elland Road next season. Even though they stayed up and his release clause did not drop, the player wants to leave. He has plenty of suitors, including Barcelona.

Barça coach Xavi preparing for life without Ousmane Dembele at Camp Nou - SPORT

He pushed until the end and insisted more than anyone, but finally Xavi Hernandez is beginning to accept that he won't have one of the favourite parts of his project next season, Ousmane Dembele, whose contract expires on June 30 and it's more and more likely that he will not accept Barcelona's renewal offer.