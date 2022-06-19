Barcelona worried about Ansu Fati’s fitness?

Barcelona are expected to bring in plenty of new signings over the summer but will also be hoping that Ansu Fati can put his injury problems behind him and feature regularly in 2022-23.

Fati may even feel like a new signing if he can stay fit and nail down a place in Xavi’s side, but there’s been a pretty worrying update offered about the teenage attacker and his fitness ahead of the new campaign.

Reporter Achraf Ben Ayad has been talking about Fati on Twitter and reckons, “Five months later, he is not yet ready for the highest level of competition. He is still far from ready.”

And that’s not all, he also writes, “The idea inside Barcelona: He should have had the surgery, he made a big mistake.”

Fati opted for conservative treatment on his latest injury rather than undergoing surgery and was able to return before the end of the season. However, Barca were ultra-cautious with the youngster and he didn’t start any of the five matches he played.

Luis Enrique then called up Fati for Spain’s Nations League games but didn’t use the attacker in any of his matches. The Spain boss also said before the Czech Republic game, “The injury is recovered but so far I haven’t seen him at the level I want.”

Xavi will get to check on Fati in pre-season which may offer some indication as to how the youngster is looking ahead of the new campaign.

Barca are due back for training on July 4 and will play Olot, Juventus, Inter Miami, Real Madrid, the New York Red Bulls and Roma before La Liga starts again in August.