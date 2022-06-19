OFFICIAL: Barcelona Femení sign Lucy Bronze from Manchester City

Barcelona announced on Saturday they have signed England international right-back Lucy Bronze from Manchester City on a free transfer. Bronze has signed a four-year contract with the Catalans, a shocking announcement that caught women’s football by surprise.

Bronze is a three-time Champions League winner and a three-time Women’s Super League champion, and became the first defender and English women’s player to win the FIFA The Best award in 2020 after winning a Treble with Lyon.

This is quite simply a giant signing by Barça Femení, who needed to reinforce the full-back area after they were exposed by Lyon in last month’s Champions League Final and have done so with quite possibly the very best player in that position in the entire sport.

The fact that Barça not only have signed Lucy Bronze but did it on a free transfer is incredible, and Barça’s women’s team continues to show how to build a great side with excellent youth development and key, timely signings in positions of need.

Welcome to Barça, Lucy Bronze!