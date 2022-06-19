Lucy Bronze signs for Barça! - FC Barcelona

Lucy Bronze has joined FC Barcelona. This Saturday, the English international signed a contract tying her to the club until 30 June 2024. In the morning she took a medical at Hospital de Barcelona and in the afternoon donned her new strip for the first time at the Ciutat Esportiva and Camp Nou.

Previous meetings between FC Barcelona and AS Roma - FC Barcelona

The teams have played 12 games, counting competitive and friendly meetings, and although the Catalans have the better record it's only by the tightest of margins

Neto has an offer from Lazio and Barça could let him and Umtiti go - SPORT

Barcelona are still working to lighten their salary load. Right now the club is suffering difficulties when it comes to finding exits for some players. There’s no player who has openly said they want to go. Braithwaite and De Jong have both said they are happy at the club.

Angel Di Maria's decision imminent with Juve pushing for Barça target - SPORT

Angel Di Maria must choose which team he will play for next season and he will do so in the coming hours. Juventus have shown great interest in the former Real Madrid and PSG winger, who is out of contract with the French club on June 30.

The financial difference stopping Frenkie de Jong signing for Man United - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong’s future is still an unknown. Despite Barcelona activating their financial levers, the sale of the Dutchman continues to be touted.

Gonçalo Costa another option for the Barça left-back spot - SPORT

Barcelona know the positions they want to reinforce, and left back is one of them. Marcos Alonso is the name that most convinces the club, while Jose Gaya and Javi Galan have cropped up as options too.

Barcelona want Cesar Azpilicueta to put in transfer request - SPORT

Barcelona consider Cesar Azpilicueta an important acquisition for next season, after Xavi told the board as much. The captain of Chelsea has a contract until 2023, but at Camp Nou they are optimistic over his arrival. The player has agreed to come, but the London side need to accept his departure.

Barcelona's plan: Five priority signings in June - SPORT

Barcelona are looking at making several signings now that the financial leverage they need has been arranged. There are five players with whom they have agreed personal terms and just need to negotiate their sales with their current clubs.