Barcelona Femeni sign Primera Division top scorer Geyse Ferreira

Barcelona Femeni announced on Sunday they have signed Brazilian attacker Geyse Ferreira from Madrid CFF on a free transfer.

Ferreira, who finished the season as the league’s joint top scorer along with Asisat Oshoala, has signed a two-year deal with the champions.

And here’s the club’s official statement confirming the transfer:

“Geyse Ferreira is now a Barça Women player. After her contract with Madrid CFF ended, the Brazilian forward joined president Joan Laporta and women’s football director Xavier Puig in the president’s office to sign up until June 30, 2024. “24-year-old Geyse was joint top scorer of the Primera Iberdrola with Asisat Oshoala, scoring 20 goals. She accounted for practically 50% of her team’s goals last season. Powerful, spirited, and skilled, the forward previously played for Benfica in the 2018/19 season. She is a full Brazilian international and her national side is currently preparing for the upcoming Copa América next month.”

Ferreira’s arrival means it’s been an exciting weekend for the women’s team. Barca Femeni have also brought in Lucy Bronze on a free transfer to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.