Luis Enrique defends Sergio Busquets, offers Ansu Fati update

Spain coach Luis Enrique spoke about captain Sergio Busquets and forward Ansu Fati on Wednesday at a news conference.

Both players are with the Spain squad for Nations League games, starting on Thursday with a clash against Portugal.

Lucho has leapt to the defense of Busquets, insisting the captain is still absolutely crucial and is unfairly criticized.

“Busi’s thing is exceptional. Many times he is unfairly criticized. He is the one who has played the most minutes,” he said. “I would like to give him rest but I cannot afford those whims. He is indispensable in our team and from time to time we give him rest but now we want the best version of the national team.”

The Spain boss also spoke about Ansu and did hint that the teenager could get some minutes over the next few matches.

“Ansu is fine. This call is for him to be happy at the end of the season. We are here to help him manage everything. We will see if he has minutes, it would be good for him to play, but they are official matches and we need everyone to be 100%,” he added. “You have to forget about Ansu’s injury because he is recovered. You don’t have to create a trauma for him. He will have the opportunity to compete because what he needs is to play.”

Fati made five substitute appearances for Barcelona at the end of the season after recovering from his hamstring injury but hasn’t started a game since his return.