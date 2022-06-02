Dates for the diary in 2022/23 - FC Barcelona

With the World Cup being played right in the middle of it, next season is going to be an unusual one. Here are the red-letter days to look forward to...

Pedri takes best goal in La Liga 2021/22 - FC Barcelona

The goal from the young talented midfielder against Sevilla tops the charts for the season just gone

Eric Garcia's first anniversary at FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Eric Garcia is celebrating his first anniversary as a senior FC Barcelona player since the Catalan returned to the club from Manchester City on June 1 of last year.

Leila leaving FC Barcelona after 'achieving everything I set out to do' - FC Barcelona

Full back calls it a day on a long and successful period at the club, making a total of 199 appearances

Nice keen on Samuel Umtiti if Barça agree to rescind his contract - SPORT

Barcelona have the list of players they want to bring in next season drawn up. The majority of them are tied down pending the club fixing their financial situation and moving on other players to make room for incoming. The list of possible players leaving is long and one of the priorities is to finally solve Samuel Umtiti's future.

The price that Barcelona will demand for sale of Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

De Jong, 25, has a big market across Europe and, per the transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, as revealed by SPORT weeks ago, Manchester United opened negotiations with Barça with the initial price set at €85 million.

Barcelona have a problem with Danish striker Braithwaite - SPORT

Martin Braithwaite was a regular at the start of the season for Barcelona. He played the first three games, scored two goals and then injured his knee. He underwent surgery and was out for four months. When he returned, the coach had changed and Xavi Hernandez only handed him 22 minutes: 10 in LaLiga against Osasuna and 12 in the Copa del Rey at Athletic Club.

Gattuso wants to take Barcelona's Riqui Puig to Valencia with him - SPORT

Revolution at Valencia. Owner Peter Lim, after sacking president Anil Murthy for his leaked audios in Superdeporte, has turned his attention to the sporting project. Assessed by Jorge Mendes, Valencia are set to appoint Gennaro Gattuso as their new coach on a two-year deal.

Barcelona looking for solution to goalkeeper Neto's future at club - SPORT

Barcelona are looking for a new home for goalkeeper Neto this summer and plan to replace him with Iñaki Peña, who will return to the club from his loan at Turkish side Galatasaray.

Azpilicueta's strategy to make move from Chelsea to Barcelona - SPORT

César Azpilicueta won't raise his voice while with the Spain national team this month. He has opted to maintain a low profile with the media as a way of staying focused on La Roja and, at the same time, facilitating a move from Chelsea to FC Barcelona.