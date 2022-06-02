Trincao willing to take pay cut to secure Sporting move - report

The business done this year between Barcelona and Wolves had its benefits for both sides. Each got a player that helped some, yet not enough to make anything stick. The point of a loan deal is to test the waters, and it's safe to say both Barca and Wolves liked but didn’t love the water.

That leaves us with Francisco Trincao returning to Barcelona in a situation he doesn’t really wish to be in. With Wolves not wanting to pick up the 30 million euro buy tab, he’s set to return to Barca wherein he’s trying to get a move back home to Portugal.

Sporting Club de Portugal is his reported destination of choice and he’s willing to take a pay cut to get there, according to Sport. The difficulty is going to be getting Sporting and Barcelona to agree on a buy option amount. Barca don’t want to take a financial loss on a young player and Sporting don’t have oil money, so it’s a game of chicken for now.