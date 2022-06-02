Clement Lenglet ‘agrees’ to leave Barcelona - report

Clement Lenglet has reportedly “agreed” to leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window and could be heading to the Premier League.

The French defender has slipped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and will face more competition next season with Andreas Christensen set to arrive.

Catalunya Radio are reporting that Lenglet has now accepted he’s not part of Xavi’s plans for the future and could depart this summer.

The Premier League could be the Frenchman’s destination. The report reckons Barca are working on a two-year loan move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Barcelona need to offload players this summer and have already sold Philippe Coutinho, while Ferran Jutgla is close to a move to Club Brugge.

Lenglet could be the next to depart and could soon by joined by Samuel Umtiti. The center-back has been told he’s not needed next season and is being tipped to return to France.