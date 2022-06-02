Barcelona ask players to reduce their salaries by 50% - report

FC Barcelona will ask its players who have not signed new contracts recently to agree to a big reduction in terms of salary in order to bring new players and navigate a financial crisis, according to the latest information.

The Catalan club is still recovering from financial mismanagement under former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world’s economic system.

It had been reported that the club would ask for the team captains to reduce their salaries, but it seems that they in fact will be asking almost every player to do so.

The exceptions are players who recently signed new deals either through renewals (Ansu Fati, Pedri, and Ronald Araujo) or because they signed in the winter.

Barcelona will start informing players of their plans and may sell players who do not agree to these terms.

The blaugrana have reportedly already locked down deals for Franck Kessié (AC Milan) and Andreas Christiensen (Chelsea) and is working to sign other players such as Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), and Chelsea pair César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso,