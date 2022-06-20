FC Barcelona News: 20 June 2022; Barca to make new Lewandowski bid, Gavi renewal close

Bayern hope for €50m for Lewandowski with Barça talks set to resume | Sport

Barcelona are set to resume talks with Bayern Munich next week for Robert Lewandowski. The Bundesliga champions are hoping the Catalans will meet their €50m asking price.

Barça and Man City to play fundraising match for ALS on August 24 | FC Barcelona

Barcelona will play Manchester City in a fundraiser for ALS on August 24. The game is being promoted by Juan Carlos Unzue who was diagnosed with the incurable degenerative neurological condition two years ago.

Pep Guardiola to Joan Laporta: Bernardo Silva and 10 others will play | Sport

Pep Guardiola and Joan Laporta spoke about Bernardo Silva at a press conference to announce the charity friendly between the two clubs.

Pedri gets a sweat on during the heatwave to get back to 100 percent | Marca

Teenage midfielder Pedri has uploaded a video on social media showing how he’s been working hard in the gym ahead of the start of pre-season.

Girona FC back for 2022/23 season | FC Barcelona

Barcelona will play a Catalan derby against Girona next season in La Liga after their local rivals beat Tenerife in the promotion play-offs.

Ronaldo dreams of signing Marcelo and Dani Alves for Real Valladolid | Marca

Ronaldo Nazario is hoping to bring compatriots Marcelo and Dani Alves to Real Valladolid in time for next season. Both players are free agents after leaving Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Decisive meeting in Leeds over Raphinha future | Sport

Barcelona are due to meet with Leeds United shortly to discuss a possible move for Brazilian winger Raphinha. The Catalans only want to pay €40m for the forward.

All is set for midfielder Gavi’s new four year contract with Barcelona | Sport

Barcelona have “practically closed” Gavi’s new contract at the club and an official announcement is expected in the coming days.

Real Betis to challenge Barcelona for Alberto Moleiro | Football Espana

Real Betis are hoping to beat Barcelona to the signature of Las Palmas young midfielder Alberto Moleiro, according to a report from Diario AS.