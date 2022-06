This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I interview Emile Avanessian. Emile most recently wrote a great piece for Urban Pitch on the bright future of Ansu Fati.

This time around we chat about Barcelona’s members approving the sale of BLM and TV rights. Then we chat about all the players that could be going in and out of the Camp Nou this summer including Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, and Ousmane Dembele.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.