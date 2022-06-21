FC Barcelona News: 21 June 2022; Man City friendly announced, latest on Lewandowski

Barça and Manchester City to play a fundraising match for ALS | FC Barcelona

Barcelona have announced a charity fundraising match vs Manchester City for August 24. The game will raise funds and awareness for ALS organization Fundación Luzón.

Samuel Eto’o: Former Barcelona forward pleads guilty to £3.2m tax fraud | BBC Sport

Former Barcelona forward Samuel Eto’o has pleaded guilty to a £3.2m tax fraud during his time at the club. The former attacker was given a 22-month suspended prison sentence.

Pep Guardiola to Joan Laporta: Bernardo Silva and 10 others will play | Sport

Pep Guardiola and Joan Laporta joked about Bernardo Silva at a press conference to promote the friendly between Barcelona and Manchester City in August.

Bayern Munich won’t let Lewandowski leave | Marca

Bayern Munich continue to insist Robert Lewandowski won’t leave this summer. Uli Hoeness said he thinks “we will have an attractive team next year with Lewandowski.”

The Raphinha domino: Leeds’s offer for Adama Traore | Sport

Leeds United are interested in bringing Adama Traore to Elland Road as speculation continues about the future of their Brazilian forward Raphinha.

Van Nistelrooy wants Luuk de Jong back at PSV | Football Espana

PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is keen to bring Luuk de Jong back to the club in time for next season. The striker has also been linked with a move to Mexico.

Bayern Munich tried to convince Robert Lewandowski in Mallorca meeting | Sport

Bayern Munich met Robert Lewandowski in Mallorca in a last-gasp effort to keep him at the club but the striker only reiterated his desire to leave for Barcelona.