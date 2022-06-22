FC Barcelona and City Council officially confirm transfer to Montjuïc in the 2023-24 season - FC Barcelona

President Joan Laporta and Deputy Mayor Jaume Collboni explain the details, which include new maintenance and security services and improved mobility and public transport

FC Barcelona v Manchester City, classic of recent years - FC Barcelona

Barça and Manchester City will be meeting in a charity fundraiser for ALS research on August 24 at Camp Nou. The teams have met 12 times in friendlies and competitive games over the years, with Barça generally having the upper hand with eight wins, one draw and just three defeats in 12 games.

Riqui Puig waiting for an exit while he's on his holidays - SPORT

Riqui Puig is waiting for news, but enjoying his holidays at the same time. He is in the Maldives with his partner and has been posting photos on social media. Where he will be next season, we don’t know. The coach, Xavi, has told him he is not needed next season at the club.

Ousmane Dembele, a week away from going unemployed - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele is the protagonist in one of the more curious stories in the football world. The Frenchman has a week to go before his contract runs out and doesn’t know where he will bet laying next season. He’ll be a free agent from July 1.

Samuel Umtiti, sacked or loaned, the end is near - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti will leave Barcelona this summer. The defender knows he will get no more chances in the team and is looking at new destinations.

Joan Laporta: We will pull the lever on the TV rights in the coming days - SPORT

While speaking at an event to make the club’s move to Montjuic Olympic Stadium for the 23-24 season, Joan Laporta explained that one of the economic levers the socios voted to activate would be pulled soon.

Chelsea are starting to get tired of Dembele and Barça are waiting - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele’s future always seems full of surprises. Barcelona have been planning for a life without the forward but the Frenchman has not told the club what he is up to and has an offer from them on the table still.

The crazy price Man City have put on Bernardo Silva's head - SPORT

Bernardo Silva wants to leave Man City this summer for personal reasons. He thinks his time in the Premier League is over but the club aren’t making life easy for him by selling him on the cheap.

Man United's strategy to sign Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

Man United want to improve their sporting situation and they are working on avoiding mistakes from previous years. They want to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona for new coach Erik ten Hag. CEO Richard Arnold met fans from the club in a pub this week.

Neto tells Barcelona that he does not want to leave - SPORT

Barcelona have a problem with Neto. The goalkeeper, 32, has taken the decision to reject all the offers that he has and complete the year of contract he has left. He has told the club and his agents. The problem for Barcelona is that he has a high wage and the club were counting on him leaving.

Clement Lenglet likely to be the first to leave Barcelona in Operation Exit - SPORT

At Barcelona they admit that their hopes of moving players on are struggling, but this week there could be some important news.

War of nerves between Barcelona and Sevilla over Jules Kounde - SPORT

We’re reaching the end of June and Sevilla have not yet sold Jules Kounde. The president Pep Castro and sporting director Monchi have said in recent days that they don’t need to sell the centre-back and they are calm. That explains their external behaviour, but internally, Sevilla are starting to get a little nervous.