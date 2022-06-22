Barcelona to improve offer for Robert Lewandowski - report

FC Barcelona are likely to increase their offer for Robert Lewandowski in an attempt to convince his club to let him go, according to the latest rumors.

The first offer is said to be between 40 and 50 million euro, a hefty sum for a player his age. But Bayern are unmoved, and consider him an essential part of their squad. The striker has one year left on his deal and up to this point, the Bavarians have told Lewandowski he has to fulfill it before he can play for another team.

Meetings have been held between Bayern, the player, and his agent, but that has not advanced the situation too far. The stances still remain far apart, with Lewandowski looking to leave for the Camp Nou, and his current club unwilling to open the doors for him to exit.

If predictions come true that Barcelona will up their bid, will it be enough for Bayern? Or will they remain firm that he’s too important a player, and they would rather let him go next year, even for free?