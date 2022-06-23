Jenni Hermoso announces Barcelona departure

Barcelona Femení legend Jennifer Hermoso announced on Wednesday she is leaving the club at the end of the month and is joining Mexican side Club Pachuca on a free transfer this summer.

Hermoso leaves after her second stint at Barça, winning three league titles and a Champions League as well as reaching another European final in the last three seasons. Hermoso is one of the greatest strikers in the history of women’s football, and she leaves Barça as a true legend of the club.

Jenni left a heartfelt message on social media, thanking the club and the fans for the love shown to her over her six total years as a Femení player.

“Growing is about learning to say goodbye. I have said many times, life is about moments and you don’t know if they will happen again. That’s why we have to try to enjoy them and smile, always smile. Throughout my time here, I have learned, I have cried, I’ve fallen many times and I’ve always moved forward. I’ve lived wonderful moments, to win everything with this shirt is something I’ll take with me forever. To play at a full stadium and be able to celebrate a goal at Camp Nou, to lift our first Champions League. I’ve also been through very bad moments, I won’t lie, but all of it has made me know who to trust and where to be. There are so many people I will take with me from all these years, teammates, friends, people who made my heart happy every day. I wouldn’t have enjoyed this as much without them. To the fans, who were always there in every training session, every match, please know you made Barça feel like my home. Everything ends eventually. I am very proud to have given everything I had with this shirt. There is a lot left to live and enjoy and now it’s the time for new adventures. To everyone, THANK YOU.”

Thank you, Jenni. You are forever a Barcelona legend.